Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.66. 1,412,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.