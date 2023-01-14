VirtualMeta Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $16,997.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00207022 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,878.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars.

