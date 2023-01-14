Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Voice Assist Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Voice Assist Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.