voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
VJET stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48. voxeljet has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45.
About voxeljet
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.