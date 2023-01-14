Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VMC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.36.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.01. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $198.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.