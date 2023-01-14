VVS Finance Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $122.22 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,519,725,925,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,218,413,573,340 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

