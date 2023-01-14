Walken (WLKN) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $2.20 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Walken has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00426543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,294.80 or 0.30127575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00895863 BTC.

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

