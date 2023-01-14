Waltonchain Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and $970,010.61 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,631,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,656,103 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars.

