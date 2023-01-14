Wanchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.39 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.47 million and $2.39 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00080779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

