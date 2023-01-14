Wanchain (WAN) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.45 million and $1.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00079823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00060763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

