Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given New C$219.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$161.86.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

TSE:WCN opened at C$174.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$184.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$44.96 billion and a PE ratio of 41.13. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$148.05 and a 1-year high of C$196.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 5.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

