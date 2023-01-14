Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $158.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.