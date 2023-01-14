WAX Market Cap Hits $143.10 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $143.10 million and approximately $83.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00422505 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.64 or 0.29842372 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.00854891 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,877,071 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,334,794,116.5511003 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05796853 USD and is up 11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $27,098,808.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.