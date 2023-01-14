WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.72

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.72 ($4.00) and last traded at €3.80 ($4.09), with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.78 ($4.06).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.07. The stock has a market cap of $574.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

