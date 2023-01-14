Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 65,725 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $1,426,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,791,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,197 shares of company stock worth $5,355,072. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.8 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of HPE traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,392,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.