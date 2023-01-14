Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Freedom Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FACT. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,433,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 2.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FACT opened at $10.13 on Friday. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

