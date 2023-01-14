Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $239.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.