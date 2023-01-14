Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,350 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $194.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.37. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

