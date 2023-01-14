Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

United States Cellular Stock Down 0.6 %

USM stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular



United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.



