Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.40

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $9.60. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 122,295 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
