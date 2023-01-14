Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.40

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $9.60. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 122,295 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,545,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,927,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,302,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 516,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 430,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

