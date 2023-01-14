Wise (LON:WISE) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 634.20 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 624.20 ($7.60). 1,285,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 801,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611.40 ($7.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WISE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,816.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 606.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 552.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wise

Wise Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.16), for a total value of £216,048.20 ($263,216.62).

(Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.