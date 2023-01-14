Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $480.94

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.94 ($5.86) and traded as low as GBX 477.20 ($5.81). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 485 ($5.91), with a volume of 186,870 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKP shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.92) to GBX 560 ($6.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 520 ($6.34) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Workspace Group Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £924.84 million and a P/E ratio of 567.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 445.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.83.
Workspace Group Cuts Dividend
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
