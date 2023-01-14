Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $480.94

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.94 ($5.86) and traded as low as GBX 477.20 ($5.81). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 485 ($5.91), with a volume of 186,870 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKP shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.92) to GBX 560 ($6.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 520 ($6.34) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Workspace Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £924.84 million and a P/E ratio of 567.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 445.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.83.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

Workspace Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

