Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 2.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 176,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Wrap Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
