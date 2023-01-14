Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,162 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $242.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

