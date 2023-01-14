Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 702 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

MU stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

