Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 19,552 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

