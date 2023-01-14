Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPOF. Guggenheim upped their price target on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,933 shares of company stock worth $346,058. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 29.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.