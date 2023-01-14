XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $86.53 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $86.53 million and $8.11 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018254 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00232059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00700258 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $13,088,230.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.