yearn.finance (YFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $262.06 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $7,152.63 or 0.34524145 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $262.06 million and $68.58 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00428086 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,255.60 or 0.30234975 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00898939 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.
