YUSD Stablecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $218.46 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.46 million and approximately $564,911.84 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00061307 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $422,757.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars.

