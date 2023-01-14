Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $51.40 million and $70,888.79 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00424535 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.92 or 0.29985734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.00891303 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

