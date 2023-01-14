Zcash 1-Day Volume Tops $74.67 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Zcash has a market cap of $755.46 million and approximately $74.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $46.82 or 0.00222729 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00075783 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,136,800 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

