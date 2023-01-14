Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $533.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.83. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

