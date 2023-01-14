Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$1.90. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 51,699 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$189.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

