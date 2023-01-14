Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $187.31 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $413.35 million and $187.31 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003179 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426504 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.83 or 0.30124831 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00877162 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,062,059,009 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.