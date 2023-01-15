11,071 Shares in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Acquired by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.49% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BKIE opened at $66.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $74.88.

