142,597 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 1,014.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

TechTarget Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTGT opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

