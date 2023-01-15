1,716 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $153.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

