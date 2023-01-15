1eco Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One 1eco token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a total market cap of $27.82 million and $544.01 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1eco has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.



1eco Token Profile

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,001,785 tokens. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”



