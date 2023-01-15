2,303 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.94.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

