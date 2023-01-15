3,205 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

