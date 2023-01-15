44,550 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile



Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

