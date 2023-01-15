50,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

