ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.61 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $29,798.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025431 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $28,596.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

