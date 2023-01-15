ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and approximately $30,696.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010935 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 158.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00232912 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025431 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $28,596.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

