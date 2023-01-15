Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

AMD stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

