Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.34) to €5.70 ($6.13) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Aegon Stock Performance

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

