aelf 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.63 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $97.87 million and $21.63 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004913 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006374 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,787,511 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

