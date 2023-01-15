Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $16.60 on Friday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 108,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after buying an additional 107,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 92,306 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 415,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,815,000.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

