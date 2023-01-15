Aion Price Tops $0.0348 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00252768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00104581 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00060699 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00029250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

